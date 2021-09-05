Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $246.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.09.

CASY opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,086 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

