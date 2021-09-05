Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.