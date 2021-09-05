Digital Reserve Currency One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,236.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $43,236.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.00506369 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

