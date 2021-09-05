DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $320.00 at Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.95.

Shares of DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average is $245.47. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

