DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.
Shares of DOCU traded up $15.48 on Friday, hitting $310.05. 9,922,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.47. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
