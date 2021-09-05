DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU traded up $15.48 on Friday, hitting $310.05. 9,922,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.47. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

