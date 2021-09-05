Doki Doki Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.12 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $62.35 or 0.00120509 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $107,929.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

