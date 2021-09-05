Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

