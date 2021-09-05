Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

