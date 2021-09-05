Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DCT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.46. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

