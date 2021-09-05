Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,105. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.