Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report $266.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.24 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

