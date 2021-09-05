Dundas Partners LLP Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 7,772,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

