Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE DY opened at $70.67 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

