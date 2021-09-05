EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.41. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

