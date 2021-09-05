EasyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $6.68 or 0.00013326 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and $1.78 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00122698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00843727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047481 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.