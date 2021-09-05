Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 204.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,468 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. 1,255,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,450. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

