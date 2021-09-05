Eight Capital Boosts Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$13.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDE. TD Securities increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.44.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

