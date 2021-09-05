Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Elanco Animal Health worth $60,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

