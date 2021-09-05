Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $305,716.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00157551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00216389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.40 or 0.07904486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.21 or 1.00265828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00986285 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

