Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $2.17 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $202.72 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00798778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

