Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $44.55 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

