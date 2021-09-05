Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 214,112 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

REM stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

