Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Trex by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Trex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Trex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

TREX stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

