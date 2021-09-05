Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

