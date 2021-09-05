Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of CMC Materials worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

