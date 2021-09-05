Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $285.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.58 and a one year high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.71.

