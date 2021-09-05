Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,666,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

