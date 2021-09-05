Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $417,362.40 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

