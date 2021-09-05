EOS Force (EOSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $173,324.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $24.61 million and approximately $173,324.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00092930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00344996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015947 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

