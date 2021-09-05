EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.27 on Friday, reaching $643.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $644.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

