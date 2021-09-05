EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.82. The company had a trading volume of 241,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

