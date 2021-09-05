EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

