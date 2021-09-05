EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.