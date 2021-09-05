EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.00. 893,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

