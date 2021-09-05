Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.14.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.