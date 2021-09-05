Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

WTRG stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

