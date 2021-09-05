EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 8% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $552,895.04 and approximately $23,949.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

