Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

