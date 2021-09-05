EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.28. EverQuote shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 2,934 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 496,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.