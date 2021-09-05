Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

