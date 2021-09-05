Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.