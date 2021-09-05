EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $386.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

