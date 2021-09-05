Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 12.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $241,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.92. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

