Faceter Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 113.7% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

