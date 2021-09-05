Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Reduced by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fastenal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 709,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 54.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,175,000 after buying an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.