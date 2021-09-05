FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,293 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

