FDx Advisors Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,665 shares of company stock worth $4,156,669. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

