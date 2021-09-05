FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $811.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.41 and a 200 day moving average of $689.71. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

