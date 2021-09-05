FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 295,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 229,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

