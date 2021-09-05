Feellike Price Down 0% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,309.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00158786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00188993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.38 or 0.07858981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,194.88 or 1.00392659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.22 or 0.00988463 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

